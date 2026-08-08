Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Rays On Aug. 8

Canzone is hitting for a .251 BA, .327 OBP and .495 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 41 runs. In 336 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0 for 4) against the Rays.

The Rays will send Griffin Jax (6-9) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.63 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.