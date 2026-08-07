Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Rays On Aug. 7

Canzone is hitting for a .254 BA, .331 OBP and .502 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .833 and he has scored 41 runs. In 332 plate appearances, he has hit 18 home runs and driven in 49 runs. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.

Drew Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his 22nd of the season. He is 10-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched.

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