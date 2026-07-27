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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On July 27

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Monday, July 27 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Canzone has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .260 BA, .332 OBP and .512 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 35 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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