Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On July 27

Canzone is hitting for a .260 BA, .332 OBP and .512 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .844 and he has scored 35 runs. In 289 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 46 runs. He racked up four RBI (going 3-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Kumar Rocker makes the start for the Rangers, his 18th of the season. He is 3-8 with a 4.12 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.

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