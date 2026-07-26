Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Rangers On July 26

Canzone is hitting for a .253 BA, .327 OBP and .494 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 34 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (7-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.