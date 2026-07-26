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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Rangers On July 26

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:35 p.m. ET. Canzone has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .253 BA, .327 OBP and .494 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .822 and he has scored 34 runs. In 284 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 42 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Rangers.

Jacob deGrom (7-6 with a 3.76 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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