FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore MLB

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Rangers On July 24

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Friday, July 24 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Canzone has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .257 BA, .333 OBP and .502 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 34 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News