Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Rangers On July 24

Canzone is hitting for a .257 BA, .333 OBP and .502 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .835 and he has scored 34 runs. In 276 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Reds.

MacKenzie Gore gets the start for the Rangers, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.80 ERA and 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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