Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Rangers On April 7

Canzone is hitting for a .238 BA, .304 OBP and .571 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored five runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.