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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Rangers On April 7

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will face the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, on Tuesday, April 7 at 8:05 p.m. ET. Canzone has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .238 BA, .304 OBP and .571 SLG with a 17.4% strikeout rate and a 4.3% walk rate. His OPS is .876 and he has scored five runs. In 23 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 2) against the Rangers.

Nathan Eovaldi (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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