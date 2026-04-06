Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Rangers On April 6

Canzone is hitting for a .263 BA, .333 OBP and .632 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 4.8% walk rate. His OPS is .965 and he has scored five runs. In 21 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in three runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 1) against the Angels.

Jacob deGrom (0-0) takes the mound for the Rangers to make his second start this season.

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