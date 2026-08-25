Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Phillies On Aug. 25

Canzone is hitting for a .256 BA, .330 OBP and .478 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .808 and he has scored 46 runs. In 403 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 56 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Aaron Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season. He is 5-9 with a 5.12 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

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