Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Padres On May 15

Canzone is hitting for a .253 BA, .320 OBP and .462 SLG with a 22.3% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 13 runs. In 103 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Astros.

The Padres are sending Randy Vasquez (4-1) to make his ninth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.