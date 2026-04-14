Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Padres On April 14

Canzone is hitting for a .206 BA, .289 OBP and .471 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

Michael King (1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.

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