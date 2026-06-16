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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Orioles On June 16

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will square off against the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +470 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .286 BA, .354 OBP and .559 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .913 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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