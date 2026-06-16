Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Orioles On June 16

Canzone is hitting for a .286 BA, .354 OBP and .559 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 8.3% walk rate. His OPS is .913 and he has scored 25 runs. In 181 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 3 against the Nationals.

Brandon Young gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.04 ERA and 42 strikeouts through 56 1/3 innings pitched.

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