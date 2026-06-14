Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Nationals On June 14

Canzone is hitting for a .285 BA, .354 OBP and .563 SLG with a 19.7% strikeout rate and an 8.4% walk rate. His OPS is .917 and he has scored 25 runs. In 178 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 29 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Nationals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-5 with a 5.90 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.

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