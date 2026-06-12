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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Nationals On June 12

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, on Friday, June 12 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Canzone has +410 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .276 BA, .341 OBP and .533 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 23 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Zack Littell (6-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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