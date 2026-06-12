Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Nationals On June 12

Canzone is hitting for a .276 BA, .341 OBP and .533 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .874 and he has scored 23 runs. In 170 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs and driven in 26 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Zack Littell (6-4 with a 4.76 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 10th of the season.

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