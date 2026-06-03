Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Mets On June 3

Canzone is hitting for a .264 BA, .336 OBP and .504 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .839 and he has scored 20 runs. In 146 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game, he racked up three hits (going 3 for 4) against the Mets.

The Mets are sending Freddy Peralta (3-4) to the mound to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-4 with a 3.55 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

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