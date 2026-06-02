Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Mets On June 2

Canzone is hitting for a .248 BA, .324 OBP and .496 SLG with a 22.5% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .820 and he has scored 18 runs. In 142 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs and driven in 23 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 1) against the Mets.

Huascar Brazoban (3-1 with a 1.86 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.

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