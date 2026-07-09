Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Marlins On July 9

Canzone is hitting for a .266 BA, .340 OBP and .533 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .873 and he has scored 32 runs. In 241 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Janson Junk (3-5) out to make his 12th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.80 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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