Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Marlins On July 8

Canzone is hitting for a .267 BA, .342 OBP and .538 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .880 and he has scored 32 runs. In 237 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Marlins.

Tyler Phillips gets the start for the Marlins, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.52 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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