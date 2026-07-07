Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Marlins On July 7

Canzone is hitting for a .273 BA, .349 OBP and .551 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.5% walk rate. His OPS is .900 and he has scored 32 runs. In 232 plate appearances, he has hit 14 home runs and driven in 37 runs. In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Blue Jays.

Max Meyer aims for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Marlins, his 19th of the season. He is 9-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.

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