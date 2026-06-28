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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Guardians On June 28

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, June 28 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +400 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .275 BA, .350 OBP and .545 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored 29 runs. In 214 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 33 runs. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Guardians.

Gavin Williams (9-4 with a 3.82 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Guardians, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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