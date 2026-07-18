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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Giants On July 18

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the San Francisco Giants at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, July 18 at 8:08 p.m. ET. Canzone has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .522 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 33 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (5-7 with a 3.86 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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