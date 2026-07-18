Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Giants On July 18

Canzone is hitting for a .261 BA, .333 OBP and .522 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and an 8.9% walk rate. His OPS is .855 and he has scored 33 runs. In 258 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Giants.

Logan Webb (5-7 with a 3.86 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his 17th of the season.

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