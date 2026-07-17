Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Giants On July 17

Canzone is hitting for a .264 BA, .335 OBP and .529 SLG with a 20.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .863 and he has scored 33 runs. In 254 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 40 runs. He is back in action for the first time since July 11, when he went 1 for 4 against the Rays.

Landen Roupp gets the start for the Giants, his 19th of the season. He is 6-8 with a 4.27 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 97 2/3 innings pitched.

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