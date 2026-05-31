Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 31
Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .240 BA, .314 OBP and .471 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 17 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.