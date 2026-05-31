Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 31

Canzone is hitting for a .240 BA, .314 OBP and .471 SLG with a 23.4% strikeout rate and an 8.8% walk rate. His OPS is .785 and he has scored 17 runs. In 137 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 22 runs. In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Merrill Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his ninth of the season. He is 5-3 with a 5.25 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 48 2/3 innings pitched.

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