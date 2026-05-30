Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Diamondbacks On May 30

Canzone is hitting for a .231 BA, .308 OBP and .436 SLG with a 23.3% strikeout rate and a 9% walk rate. His OPS is .744 and he has scored 16 runs. In 133 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs and driven in 21 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Ryne Nelson makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 12th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.65 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.

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