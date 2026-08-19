Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Brewers On Aug. 19

Canzone is hitting for a .260 BA, .335 OBP and .496 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dustin May (6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.

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