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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Brewers On Aug. 19

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, on Wednesday, Aug. 19 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +520 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .260 BA, .335 OBP and .496 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 43 runs. In 376 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 52 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Dustin May (6-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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