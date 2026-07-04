Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Blue Jays On July 4

Canzone is hitting for a .269 BA, .344 OBP and .537 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 9.3% walk rate. His OPS is .881 and he has scored 30 runs. In 227 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his last game, he went 1 for 4 against the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays will look to Shane Bieber (0-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.