Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Blue Jays On July 3

Canzone is hitting for a .269 BA, .345 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 30 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (4-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

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