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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Play Blue Jays On July 3

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will face the Toronto Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park, on Friday, July 3 at 10:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +500 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .269 BA, .345 OBP and .543 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 9.4% walk rate. His OPS is .888 and he has scored 30 runs. In 223 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Angels.

The Blue Jays will send Dylan Cease (4-4) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.02 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 83 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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