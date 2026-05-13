Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Astros On May 13

Canzone is hitting for a .256 BA, .320 OBP and .477 SLG with a 23.7% strikeout rate and an 8.2% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 12 runs. In 97 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 18 runs. He collected five RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Astros.

Lance McCullers (2-3 with a 7.41 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.