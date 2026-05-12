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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On May 12

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, on Tuesday, May 12 at 8:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .256 BA, .326 OBP and .451 SLG with a 23.9% strikeout rate and an 8.7% walk rate. His OPS is .777 and he has scored 11 runs. In 92 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 13 runs. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Astros.

Tatsuya Imai gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 7.27 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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