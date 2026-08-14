Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On Aug. 14

Canzone is hitting for a .252 BA, .328 OBP and .491 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 9.2% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 42 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 50 runs. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Yankees.

Peter Lambert (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.09 ERA in 113 2/3 innings pitched, with 111 strikeouts.

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