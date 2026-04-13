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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Astros On April 13

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Monday, April 13 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Canzone has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Monday morning.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .206 BA, .289 OBP and .471 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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