Dominic Canzone And Mariners Take On Astros On April 13

Canzone is hitting for a .206 BA, .289 OBP and .471 SLG with an 18.4% strikeout rate and a 7.9% walk rate. His OPS is .760 and he has scored seven runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 3) against the Astros.

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.63 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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