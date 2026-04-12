Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 11

Canzone is hitting for a .207 BA, .281 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Lance McCullers (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.