Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 11
Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.
What It Means
Canzone is hitting for a .207 BA, .281 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.
The Astros will look to Lance McCullers (1-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.