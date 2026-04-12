FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Square Off Against Astros On April 11

Dominic Canzone and his Seattle Mariners will take on the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park, on Saturday, April 11 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +680 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .207 BA, .281 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.8% strikeout rate and a 6.3% walk rate. His OPS is .764 and he has scored six runs. In 32 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his previous appearance, he went 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI against the Astros.

The Astros will look to Lance McCullers (1-0) in his third start this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Seattle MarinersRecent Seattle Mariners Player News

View All Seattle Mariners Player News