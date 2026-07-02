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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Angels On July 2

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, on Thursday, July 2 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Canzone has +450 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .273 BA, .347 OBP and .552 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .899 and he has scored 30 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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