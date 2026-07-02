Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Angels On July 2

Canzone is hitting for a .273 BA, .347 OBP and .552 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 9.1% walk rate. His OPS is .899 and he has scored 30 runs. In 219 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 34 runs. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Angels.

The Angels are sending Walbert Urena (5-6) to the mound for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 3.14 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

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