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Dominic Canzone
Seattle Mariners

Dominic Canzone

Seattle Mariners • #8 LF

Dominic Canzone And Mariners Face Angels On April 4

Dominic Canzone and the Seattle Mariners will face the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium, on Saturday, April 4 at 9:38 p.m. ET. Canzone has +390 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Canzone is hitting for a .333 BA, .412 OBP and .800 SLG with an 11.8% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is 1.212 and he has scored five runs. In 17 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in three runs. Canzone has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with an RBI) against the Yankees.

Jack Kochanowicz (0-0) starts for the Angels, his second this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dominic Canzone

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