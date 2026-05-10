Dillon Dingler And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On May 10
Dillon Dingler and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Sunday, May 10 at 7:20 p.m. ET. Dingler has +540 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Dingler is hitting for a .231 BA, .295 OBP and .438 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 13 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.
Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.