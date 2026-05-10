Dillon Dingler And Tigers Square Off Against Royals On May 10

Dingler is hitting for a .231 BA, .295 OBP and .438 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and a 5.2% walk rate. His OPS is .733 and he has scored 13 runs. In 134 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 26 runs. He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0 for 4) against the Royals.

Noah Cameron makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 2-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.

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