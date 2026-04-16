Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Royals On April 16

Dingler is hitting for a .271 BA, .364 OBP and .500 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored eight runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. He strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Royals.

Kris Bubic gets the start for the Royals, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched.

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