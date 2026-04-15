Dillon Dingler And Tigers Face Royals On April 15

Dingler is hitting for a .271 BA, .364 OBP and .500 SLG with a 17.5% strikeout rate and a 5.3% walk rate. His OPS is .864 and he has scored eight runs. In 57 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 12 runs. In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI) against the Royals.

Seth Lugo (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.53 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 14 strikeouts.

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