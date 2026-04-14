Dillon Dingler And Tigers Play Royals On April 14
Dillon Dingler and his Detroit Tigers will face the Kansas City Royals at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Dingler has +590 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Dingler is hitting for a .250 BA, .353 OBP and .477 SLG with an 18.9% strikeout rate and a 5.7% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored eight runs. In 53 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs and driven in 11 runs. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Marlins.
Cole Ragans (0-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his fourth start of the season. He has a 5.91 ERA in 10 2/3 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.