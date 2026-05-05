Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Red Sox On May 5
Dillon Dingler and the Detroit Tigers will square off against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Tuesday, May 5 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Dingler has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Dingler is hitting for a .257 BA, .328 OBP and .495 SLG with a 16.9% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .823 and he has scored 12 runs. In 118 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 25 runs (18th in MLB). In his most recent game, he went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs against the Red Sox.
Jovani Moran starts for the first time this season for the Red Sox.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.