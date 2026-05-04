Dillon Dingler And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On May 4

Dingler is hitting for a .257 BA, .330 OBP and .495 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 12 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Payton Tolle (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.

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