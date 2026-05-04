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Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers

Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers • #13 C

Dillon Dingler And Tigers Square Off Against Red Sox On May 4

Dillon Dingler and his Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park, on Monday, May 4 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Dingler has +650 odds to hit a home run as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Dingler is hitting for a .257 BA, .330 OBP and .495 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .825 and he has scored 12 runs. In 114 plate appearances, he has hit six home runs and driven in 23 runs. He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Rangers.

Payton Tolle (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox, his third this season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dillon Dingler

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