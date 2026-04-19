Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Red Sox On April 19

Dingler is hitting for a .259 BA, .348 OBP and .517 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.

Garrett Crochet makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

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