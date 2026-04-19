Dillon Dingler And Tigers Take On Red Sox On April 19
Dillon Dingler and his Detroit Tigers will face the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Sunday, April 19 at 4:35 p.m. ET. Dingler has +730 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Dingler is hitting for a .259 BA, .348 OBP and .517 SLG with a 17.6% strikeout rate and a 5.9% walk rate. His OPS is .866 and he has scored nine runs. In 68 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 2) against the Red Sox.
Garrett Crochet makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.58 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.