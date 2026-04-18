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Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers

Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers • #13 C

Dillon Dingler And Tigers Face Red Sox On April 18

Dillon Dingler and the Detroit Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Saturday, April 18 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Dingler has +920 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Dingler is hitting for a .268 BA, .359 OBP and .536 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored nine runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dillon Dingler

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