Dillon Dingler And Tigers Face Red Sox On April 18

Dingler is hitting for a .268 BA, .359 OBP and .536 SLG with an 18.2% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .895 and he has scored nine runs. In 66 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs and driven in 14 runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Red Sox.

Brayan Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.14 ERA and nine strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.

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