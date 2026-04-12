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Dillon Dingler
Detroit Tigers

Dillon Dingler

Detroit Tigers • #13 C

Dillon Dingler And Tigers Face Marlins On April 12

Dillon Dingler and his Detroit Tigers will take on the Miami Marlins at Comerica Park, on Sunday, April 12 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Dingler has +880 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Dingler is hitting for a .250 BA, .362 OBP and .425 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 6.1% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored seven runs. In 49 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in eight runs. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 3) against the Marlins.

Sandy Alcantara (2-0 with a 0.74 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Marlins, his fourth of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dillon Dingler

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