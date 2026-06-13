Denzer Guzman And Angels Face Rays On June 13

Guzman had a .190 BA, .209 OBP and .357 SLG with a 51.2% strikeout rate and a 2.3% walk rate last season. His OPS was .566 and he scored four runs. In 43 plate appearances, he hit two home runs and drove in three runs. In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2 for 4 with a double) against the Rays.

Griffin Jax (1-4 with a 4.15 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his ninth of the season.

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