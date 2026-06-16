Denzer Guzman And Angels Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 16
Denzer Guzman and the Los Angeles Angels will square off against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, on Tuesday, June 16 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Guzman has +710 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
Guzman is hitting for a .231 BA, .231 OBP and .269 SLG with a 15.4% strikeout rate and a 0% walk rate. His OPS is .500 and he has scored one run. In 26 plate appearances, he has hit no home runs and driven in five runs. Guzman has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Diamondbacks.
Merrill Kelly (5-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 12th start of the season. He's put together a 5.46 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 38 strikeouts.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.