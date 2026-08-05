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Dean Kremer
Minnesota Twins

Dean Kremer

Minnesota Twins • #13 SP

Dean Kremer And Twins Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 5

Dean Kremer will get the start for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 7:40 p.m. ET. Kremer has -118 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Kremer is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday, July 28 when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dean Kremer

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