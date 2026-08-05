Dean Kremer And Twins Square Off Against Royals On Aug. 5

Kremer is 1-4 with a 6.50 ERA and 38 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Tuesday, July 28 when he threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, surrendering eight earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The Royals are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, with 3 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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