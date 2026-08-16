Dean Kremer And Twins Face Phillies On Aug. 16

Kremer is 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.

The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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