Dean Kremer And Twins Face Phillies On Aug. 16
Dean Kremer will get the start for his Minnesota Twins against the Philadelphia Phillies at Target Field, on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 2:10 p.m. ET. Kremer has +106 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Sunday morning.
What It Means
Kremer is 2-4 with a 5.25 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when he tossed seven innings against the Baltimore Orioles, surrendering one earned run while allowing only one hit.
The Phillies are averaging 4.4 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.