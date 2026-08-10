Dean Kremer And Twins Play Orioles On Aug. 10

Kremer is 1-4 with a 5.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he tossed five innings against the Kansas City Royals, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4.5 runs per game this season, collecting 2.8 extra base hits and 1.2 home runs per game.

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