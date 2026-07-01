Dean Kremer And Orioles Face White Sox On July 1

Kremer is 0-1 with a 4.09 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent time out came in relief on Saturday, April 18 when he threw six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, surrendering three earned runs while giving up two hits.

The White Sox are averaging 4.9 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1.4 home runs per game.

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