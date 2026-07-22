Dean Kremer And Orioles Face Red Sox On July 22
Dean Kremer will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, on Wednesday, July 22 at 1:35 p.m. ET. Kremer has -162 odds to total over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.
What It Means
Kremer is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.