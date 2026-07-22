Dean Kremer And Orioles Face Red Sox On July 22

Kremer is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed four innings against the Houston Astros, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The Red Sox are averaging 4.2 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

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