Dean Kremer And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 18
Dean Kremer will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Kremer has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
Kremer is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.