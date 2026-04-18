Dean Kremer And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 18

Kremer is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.