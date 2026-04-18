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Dean Kremer
Baltimore Orioles

Dean Kremer

Baltimore Orioles • #64 SP

Dean Kremer And Orioles Take On Guardians On April 18

Dean Kremer will get the start for the Baltimore Orioles against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, April 18 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Kremer has +104 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Kremer is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA and nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched.

The Guardians are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 1 home run per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Dean Kremer

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